(The Center Square) – As Virginia faces a lack of resources to provide timely services to individuals facing mental health crises, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to announce a new plan this week to reshape the state’s behavioral health system.
Youngkin plans to announce his plan, “Right Help, Right Now,” on Wednesday, according to the governor’s office. While details have not been unveiled, the announcement follows a move by Youngkin on Monday to launch a Prompt Placement Task Force to address the state’s temporary detention order crisis.
Under Virginia law, a magistrate can issue a temporary detention order if an adult is not capable of making a decision regarding necessary medical treatment and they have a serious mental illness that could result in harm to themselves or others. In recent years, TDO admissions to state hospitals have been on the rise. Between 2013 and 2019, TDO admissions grew 389%, according to a state report released in November.
In the 14 months between June 2021 and July 2022, there were more than 21,000 TDOs statewide, according to the governor’s office. A lack of resources has created a crisis for individuals under TDOs, resulting in average wait times for placement and care for individuals in need rising to 43 hours.
Youngkin’s Prompt Placement Task Force will focus on eradicating the waitlist for TDO care and finding more rapid placements for individuals under a TDO, according to the governor’s office.
“Virginia’s current TDO process is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who wait with these patients for a placement,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel said in a statement Monday.“This task force is a key step in improving the behavioral health system across the Commonwealth.”
The task force will be led by Janet Kelly – who previously led the Safe and Sound Task Force to create housing placements for children in foster care – and will include representatives from hospitals, government agencies, law enforcement and other community groups. It is composed of roughly 100 members who will not receive special compensation for their work, the governor’s office told The Center Square. The governor’s office said it expects the task force to “save taxpayer time and resources.”
Youngkin told reporters at the end of November he plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming session to bolster the state’s mental health resources, as reported by the Virginia Mercury. The governor’s announcement came shortly after a shooting at the University of Virginia, where three UVA football players were killed and two other students were wounded.
The governor is also scheduled to present his budget proposal Thursday. The governor’s office did not provide any details on whether or not his proposal will include funding for behavioral health resources at the state level when asked by The Center Square.