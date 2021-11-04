(The Center Square) – After a lunch meeting between Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, the future governor thanked Northam for his willingness to cooperate and help with the transition process.
Northam, who could not run for re-election because of the state’s term limits, will leave office in January and be replaced by Youngkin. The governor-elect said the meeting was the start of a friendship and thanked the governor for his hospitality and his willingness to assist him with the transition.
“To be welcomed with such grace into this home is incredibly humbling for Suzanne and me,” Youngkin said. “I’m a homegrown Virginian and to have a moment to stand here in front of this historic building and to stand here and think about all of the many, many important decisions that have been made here, and the many people who have passed through these doors, it’s a bit humbling for us to be here today.”
Northam offered Youngkin and his wife Suzanne a gift, which was a coin with the governor’s mansion on one side and the seal of Virginia on the other. He said he expects Youngkin to build on the successes of Virginia.
“I just speak on behalf of [First Lady] Pam and me, this has been a tremendous privilege,” Northam said. “We look forward to Mr. Youngkin and his wife taking over and continuing on a lot of the good progress that we’ve made.”
Youngkin, who was elected on the Republican ticket, defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe who held the office between 2014 and 2018. Before becoming governor, Northam was the lieutenant governor during the McAuliffe administration.
Northam congratulated Youngkin on his victory yesterday and encouraged him to build on some of his administration’s priorities, including broadband expansion, clean energy, education investments, capital investments, expansions in healthcare and childhood education and maintaining the state’s high COVID-19 vaccination rates.
“We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity,” Northam said in a statement. “It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds.”
Youngkin’s platform focused on promoting a free-market economy, lowering taxes, supporting school choice and increased parental role in education, diversifying the state’s energy sector and upholding election integrity. The governor-elect also supports right-to-work protections, banning critical race theory in education and defending law enforcement.