(The Center Square) – After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office over the weekend, he made immediate policy changes, one of which could lead to a battle over masks in public schools.
The most contentious policy to date is the governor’s second executive order, which allows parents to opt their children out of mask mandates in public schools. The directive ends the statewide K-12 mask mandate implemented by former Gov. Ralph Northam. Although it does not prevent schools from creating mask policies, it prohibits schools from enforcing a mask requirement on students whose parents choose to opt them out of the mandate.
Parents will not need to provide a reason to exempt their children from the rule. The order goes into effect at midnight Jan. 24.
“At the same time that a universal masking requirement in schools has provided inconsistent health benefits, the universal requirement has also inflicted notable harm and proven to be impracticable,” Youngkin’s executive order read.
“Masks inhibit the ability of children to communicate, delay language development, and impede the growth of emotional and social skills,” the order read. “Some children report difficulty breathing and discomfort as a result of masks. Masks have also increased feelings of isolation, exacerbating mental health issues, which in many cases pose a greater health risk to children than COVID-19. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, mask mandates in schools have proved demoralizing to children facing these and other difficulties.”
The order sparked pushback from some school districts that want to continue their mask mandates and some have vowed to keep their rules in place in defiance of the order. This includes Arlington, Alexandria, Richmond and Henrico schools. A few school districts that intend to keep their mask mandate cited Senate Bill 1303 as a justification. The bill, which is now state law, requires school districts to follow CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable, but does not expressly require mask mandates in schools. The CDC currently recommends masks for students.
In an interview with WTOP, Youngkin said he will use every resource to explore how the governor’s office can enforce the new order. He said he will do everything he can do to ensure parents rights are protected.
“If there’s one thing that hopefully everybody heard in November is it is time to listen to parents,” Youngkin said. “So over the course of this week, I hope they will listen to parents.”
The governor also signed Executive Order One, which ends critical race theory in the school curriculum. It also requires the superintendent of public instruction to end policies that are inherently divisive or racist. The order also requires the superintendent of public instruction increases transparency and take steps to raise the standards of K-12 education.
Executive Order Four will address the scandal in Loudoun County in which a student was charged with sexual assault and then transferred to another school in which he was again charged with sexually assaulting a girl. He was convicted in both cases.
The order requests Attorney General Jason Miyares launch an investigation into the county’s school board regarding their actions. In addition to transferring the boy, officials told parents in a public meeting that they were unaware of any sexual assault like this occurring despite being notified of the assaults.
Miyares has launched an investigation into the school district’s actions.