(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation this week that grants local governments the authority to provide some property tax relief to the spouses of fallen soldiers.
House Bill 957, which was sponsored by Del. Kathy Tran, D-West Springfield, passed both the House of Delegates and the Senate unanimously.
“By taking care of our Gold Star Families, we honor the legacy of our service men and women, who gave their lives to protect our freedom,” Youngkin said in a statement. “This legislation enables local governments to give something back to families who have sacrificed so much on behalf of this country.”
The bill affects real property owned by a living spouse of a soldier who died in the line of duty. It allows local governments to put such property in its own legal classification for the purpose of local taxes. This will allow local governments to lower the tax rate on such property without providing a tax reduction for all property.
Property owned by a spouse who remarried would not be eligible for the new classification, which means such property could not receive the tax relief. For the property to be eligible, the soldier’s death must be verified by the United States Department of Defense and must be confirmed the death was not a result of criminal activity.
The law goes into effect July 1. If local governments choose to provide relief, they can do so for taxable years that begin on or after Jan. 1, 2022.