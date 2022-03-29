(The Center Square) – In response to skyrocketing inflation, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that will allow local governments to lower property taxes on vehicles.
“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets,” Youngkin said in a statement.
“I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living,” Youngkin said. “Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”
House Bill 1239 allows local governments to put vehicle taxes in a different classification than the standard personal property tax. The bill allows these taxes to be lower than the personal property tax, but they cannot be higher than the personal property tax. The legislation applies to taxable years from Jan. 1 2022 through Jan. 1 2025.
The governor’s office encouraged local government leadership to lower the taxes because inflation is causing increased value in used vehicles, which will mean higher taxes on vehicle purchases.
The legislation was sponsored by Del. Phillip Scott, R-Spotsylvania. It passed both chambers of the General Assembly with bipartisan support.
Lawmakers are still debating other possible tax cuts, which will be addressed at the upcoming special session April 4. This includes a proposal to implement broad tax cuts by doubling the standard deduction, and bills to provide tax rebates, grocery tax reductions and gas tax reductions.