(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that gives parents more authority over sexually explicit material in the education system and other bills that affect education in the commonwealth.
Senate Bill 656, sponsored by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, will give parents the ability to opt their children out of sexually explicit class assignments. The bill received support from legislative Republicans and a handful of Democrats.
The legislation requires schools to notify parents about any sexually explicit material in class assignments and allows them to opt their children out of the assignment and instead be given an alternative. The new law compels the board of education to establish the rule and require every local school board to comply with it.
Students whose parents are comfortable with the assignment would still receive the assignment. The legislation does not ban or censor any books, nor does it allow the parents to control what the school teaches someone else’s children.
Youngkin also signed House Bill 938, sponsored by Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, which received unanimous support in both chambers of the legislature, establishes a stakeholder group that will provide the General Assembly with recommendations on how to achieve certain education goals. The stakeholder group will include parents, principals, teachers, superintendents and other stakeholders.
Some of the goals include the promotion of excellence in mathematics, expanding advanced studies diplomas, and expanding transparency and honesty over performance measures, among other things.
During Youngkin’s campaign for governor, he made parental rights in education one of his top priorities.
“[These bills] both deliver on my Day One promises to give parents a greater say in their children’s education,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I'm pleased to sign them into law, along with many other bipartisan bills that will enhance education, improve public safety, provide tax relief, and make government work better for the people of Virginia.”
The governor also signed House Bill 197, which requires the Board of Education to implement a through-year growth assessment program for the administration of reading and mathematics assignments for third grade through eighth grade. The bill compels the board to take recommendations from interested school divisions on improvements.
House Bill 236, which was also signed into law, grants the State Board of Education the authority to temporarily extend some teachers’ licenses to provide time to complete the requirements for licensure or license renewal.
The General Assembly is currently considering bills that would allow for the creation of university-run lab schools for K-12 education. The House and the Senate both passed their own versions of the program and entered into a joint conference committee to reach a deal.