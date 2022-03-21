(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that prohibits a truck modification called the “Carolina Squat,” which elevates the front end of trucks or other vehicles and lowers the back end.
Senate Bill 777, sponsored by Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, requires the front bumper be no more than 4 inches higher than the rear bumper. The height differences between front and back bumpers with the Carolina squat modification vary among vehicles.
Lawmakers introduced the legislation after someone with the modification on his vehicle collided with another vehicle, killing BJ Upton, Jr. Apart from this one collision, there is no data on how many vehicles in the commonwealth have this modification installed and no data on whether any other modified vehicles have been involved in minor or serious accidents.
“I’m honored today to be here with BJ’s family, the public servants who acted quickly to move legislation to my desk to address the problem, and the law enforcement heroes who will enforce this new law and keep our roads and highways safer,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Nothing can bring BJ back, but with faith, time and love we can begin to heal from the pain of losing him. But the spirit of Virginia is strong, and when Virginians see a problem they come together and act.”
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the modifications are impractical and can be very dangerous. Youngkin’s office said the modification causes headlights to be pointed toward the sky, instead of the road, and the truck angle compromises the driver’s view and alters the dispersion of mechanical force when there is a collision.
A spokesperson for Peake’s office told The Center Square most modifications are installed by individuals themselves, rather than shops, and there is no data about how many vehicles have this modification or are involved in accidents. He said the legislation is fundamentally about visibility concerns. A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police told The Center Square that it has no data on collisions caused by these modified vehicles.
Marc Scribner, a senior transportation policy analyst with the Reason Foundation, told The Center Square such vehicle restrictions are common even when there is little data.
“There is a long history of states prohibiting certain aftermarket vehicle modifications in response to perceived trends,” Scribner said. “And I say ‘perceived’ because often there is little evidence to suggest that a modification is a widespread problem for safety or quality of life.”
The legislation goes into effect Tuesday. It had unanimous support in the Senate and the House of Delegates.