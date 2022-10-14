(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking about $10.6 million in federal funding for eight new projects in the southwestern part of the commonwealth, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration believes will support its regional energy plans.
The administration wants the funds through the Virginia’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization, which was approved by Congress to bolster economic development for regions negatively impacted by declines in the coal industry.
“Launched just over five years ago, this program has generated over 200 jobs,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement.
“The potential is much greater as these innovative grant recipients foresee over 1,000 jobs created once projects are completed,” Merrick ontinued. “These exciting new and expanding opportunities will strongly support our recent announcement of bringing the first of its kind small modular nuclear reactor to the coalfield region."
Earlier this month, Youngkin announced Energy DELTA Lab will create a testbed that will research small modular nuclear reactors and other technological innovations in the region. The federal funding request includes $2 million to leverage former coal mines to help deploy innovative energy assets for Energy DELTA in Wise County.
More than $2.3 million was requested for development of the Chip Mill Industrial Site in Dickenson County and another $1.6 million would support housing development at the JJ Kelly Property Site Development in Wise County.
“These projects selected support our goals of immediate job creation and the development of new business-ready sites that will be the fuel that drives new business investment in these southwest Virginia communities,” Youngkin said in a statement. “There is great innovation in these proposals that will make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
The request also includes funding for projects in Buchanan and Scott counties.