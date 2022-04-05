(The Center Square) – As negotiations between the Virginia House of Delegates and the Senate continue, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging lawmakers to “get moving” and reach a budget compromise.
Lawmakers failed to reach a budget agreement by their deadline during the regular session, which ended in mid-March, but instead entered into a joint conference committee with leaders from both chambers to hash out some of their differences. The General Assembly began a special session Monday, but budget conferees were not yet ready to bring a compromise bill to the floor for a vote.
The House, which is controlled by Republicans, is trying to pass a budget with a wide range of tax cuts. The Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, included less tax relief than the House version and more spending in their proposals.
“Well, I was disappointed that more work hadn't happened last week, as we reconvened [Monday], and I'm very hopeful they're going to get some work done this week,” Youngkin told a press gaggle on Tuesday.
“We have senior leaders on both sides in the Senate [and] in the House who've done this many times and I think they can find common ground and move forward,” the governor continued. “They need to get moving. And so that's why I'm encouraged by the fact that they were in Richmond [Monday], and I am expecting them to get the work done. Virginians need a budget. It's time we need to cut taxes. We need to fund teachers, we need to fund law enforcement. At a time where Virginians are seeing inflation run away, it is time for us to give Virginians a break, it's time to deliver a budget that goes to work for all Virginians.”
Garren Shipley, a spokesman for House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, echoed the governor’s comments.
"Gov. Youngkin doesn't want this process to drag out, and neither do we,” Shipley told The Center Square. “We're trying to provide over $5 billion in tax relief for Virginians, and need a budget finalized to do so. Negotiations are ongoing and we're hopeful they'll reach a compromise quickly. [Monday], we organized and, while we wait for the budget to be finalized, House Republicans are focused on suspending the gas tax to provide Virginians with immediate relief at the pumps."
House Democrats questioned Youngkin’s decision to call a special session when the budget debate was still ongoing, rather than waiting until the two sides had reached an agreement. House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, accused the governor of “political theater” and urged him to use his power to prevent price gouging.
"The governor's timing is completely outrageous,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. “House Democrats came to town [Monday] morning ready to debate a plan to help Virginians directly, not out of state drivers. The governor could have acted in the regular session last month, he could have acted during Special Session [Monday], but he failed to do so. I am baffled as to why he did not introduce this sooner. Further, the governor himself says this plan won't guarantee savings to consumers. We need to get savings directly to Virginians. If we really want to talk about actions over words, Gov. Youngkin still refuses to trigger … Virginia's anti-price gouging act to combat potential price gouging today. Rather than offering solutions for struggling Virginians, Governor Youngkin has prioritized political theater yet again."
In addition to the budget and tax cuts, lawmakers continue to debate legislation that would fund the creation of an NFL stadium for the Washington Commanders and legislation that would fund university-run lab schools.