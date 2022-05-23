(The Center Square) – Thousands of Virginians who lost certain civil rights after being convicted of felonies have gotten their right to vote back, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.
The governor restored voting rights to 3,496 former felons who petitioned to have their rights returned. Under Virginia law, the governor has the sole authority to grant the restoration of rights and must do so on an individual basis.
“I am encouraged that over 3,400 Virginians will take this critical first step towards vibrant futures as citizens with full civil rights,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Individuals with their rights restored come from every walk of life and are eager to provide for themselves, their families and put the past behind them for a better tomorrow.”
The last two administrations had a strong focus on restoring civil rights for felons. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights to more than 170,000 Virginians and former Gov. Ralph Northam restored voting rights to more than 110,000 Virginians.
“The restoration of rights process provides a fresh step forward for individuals who have made mistakes, but have done their duty to our community and wish to be full and productive citizens of our Commonwealth,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James said in a statement. “I look forward to their successful futures.”
The Virginia American Civil Liberties Union voiced support for the governor’s restoration of rights, but encouraged him to act on the remaining eligible former felons who have not had their rights restored, which is more than a quarter of a million.
“The governor’s action of restoring voting rights to 3,496 returning Virginians continues a practice that has been adopted by Democrat and Republican governors since the McDonnell administration,” Virginia ACLU spokesperson Edith Bullard told The Center Square.
“Returning citizens that have served their time and become productive people in their communities deserve to have access to the ballot box and we are pleased by this recent action by the Younkin administration,” Bullard added. “There are over 250,000 returning Virginians who are eligible to have their right to vote restored. We encourage Governor Youngkin to continue to promptly act on the applications of every person who seeks to have their rights restored.”
Under Virginia law, felons automatically lose their right to vote and that right can only be restored by petitioning the governor. The restoration of rights is coordinated by the secretary of the commonwealth in conjunction with the Department of Corrections with consideration by the Department of Elections, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Compensation Board, according to the governor’s office. However, the governor has sole discretion on what he does with that information when choosing whether to restore someone’s rights.
Democratic lawmakers in the commonwealth supported a resolution to add the automatic restoration of voting rights for felons in the state constitution. If it had passed, it would have been put on the general ballot for voters to decide via referendum. However, the proposed amendment was blocked by Republican lawmakers.