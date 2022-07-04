(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is recommending 18 Appalachian regional grant projects for the commonwealth, which would bring about $8.6 million worth of federal money to the state if approved.
Youngkin sent his recommendations to the federal Appalachian Regional Commission for projects that would span 25 counties and eight cities. The ARC will make a determination on these grants later in the year.
"These 18 projects represent the innovation and strong entrepreneurial spirit of the Appalachian region, and I am excited to see these projects succeed in helping these communities thrive," the governor said in a statement. "With this investment through the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Appalachia communities will not only gain vital quality-of-life improvements but economic opportunities that will help bring better jobs and stronger economies to the region."
The grants will span a variety of projects, which include infrastructure improvements, workforce development and job creation. The commission’s goal is to fund projects that bring jobs and prosperity to the Appalachian region while preserving its character, according to the governor’s office.
"Appalachian economies have been hit hard, both by the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn of the coal industry, and it is crucial to invest in our Appalachian region," Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement. "Many of these projects will provide critical, targeted assistance in community-identified areas, from improved water systems and workforce development to creating entrepreneurial ecosystems and improving broadband access, giving Appalachia communities the tools they need to flourish."
Two of the proposed grants would be worth $1 million. One would provide funding for water and sewer services for a new aquaculture business, Pure Salmon Virginia LLC, in Tazewell County. It would support 218 new jobs and leverage nearly $359 million worth of private investment. The other would help expand wastewater service capacity at the construction site of the nitrile manufacturing facility in Progress Park. According to the recommendation, the facility intends to employ about 2,500 people, 200 of which would start within the first 18 months.
Some of the other grant proposals include $700,000 for a business development space in Patrick County, $700,000 to create a trail connecting the East Main commercial district with the New River in the City of Radford and $700,000 to build an amphitheater in Buchanan County.