(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision to throw out a lawsuit that sought to overturn his executive order preventing school mask mandates and vowed to keep fighting to protect parental rights.
Youngkin signed an executive order that allows parents to opt their children out of mask requirements in public schools for any reason. Several school districts have refused to follow the order and lawsuits have been launched on both sides, with some seeking to force schools to comply and others seeking to block the order.
The state Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit launched by Chesapeake parents that claimed Youngkin did not have the authority to implement the order. The lawsuit was dropped on a technicality, but the court did not rule on the legality of the order. There are still several ongoing lawsuits between the state and local school districts, which means the ultimate fate of the order is yet to be decided.
“We are pleased by the dismissal,” Youngkin said in a statement provided to The Center Square. “We will continue to protect the rights of parents to make decisions regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care. To be clear, this is not about pro-mask vs. anti-mask, but rather parents making decisions about what’s best for their child’s health. And we are pleased to see that other states, including New Jersey and Delaware, are following our reasoning and a path to normalcy.”
Attorney General Jason Miyares referred to the news as a “win for Virginia families” in a statement.
Although the administration framed the court decision as a victory for parental rights, some opponents have noted that the court did not specifically rule on whether the mandate was constitutional. Late last week, a court temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its executive order after seven school districts sued the state. The order’s enforcement is on hold until the outcome of the case is decided or the state has a successful appeal.
House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, noted the Supreme Court’s ruling in regard to the Chesapeake parents’ lawsuit has no bearing on the court order that blocked the state from enforcing its mandate.
“Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares are falsely applauding today's ruling out of Chesapeake on a separate case, causing further confusion on the Governor's unconstitutional executive order and what it means for Virginia families,” Filler-Corn said. “We all want our schools to remain safe and open for in-person learning. We also want a return to normal for our students, but the timing and decision should be driven by science and local communities, not politics."
Some school districts are claiming the governor lacks authority to enforce his order because of Senate Bill 1303, which was passed by both chambers of the General Assembly and signed into law under the previous administration. This law states that school districts must follow the CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable, but does not expressly require masks in schools. Although the CDC recommends masks for students, the governor has said mask mandates have proved to be impracticable.