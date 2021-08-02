(The Center Square) – An election integrity rally later this week has become a hot topic in Virginia’s race to select the next governor.
Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin is participating in the Election Integrity Regional Rally taking place at Liberty University next Friday and Saturday. His participation has drawn scorn from his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, who alleged the event will embolden conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.
Although McAuliffe accused Youngkin of promoting conspiracy theories about the election, Youngkin never claimed that President Joe Biden stole the election from former President Donald Trump and never said the election was fraudulent. Although he mostly avoided the topic when vying for the nomination, he has more firmly stated that Biden was legitimately elected since the nomination was secured.
“Next week, Glenn Youngkin will headline a rally inspired by Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that led to a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” McAuliffe said in a statement. “Glenn Youngkin has focused his entire candidacy on divisive conspiracy theories, peddling Donald Trump’s lies, and trying to hide his out-of-touch views from Virginians. He launched his campaign on his ‘election integrity’ plan, calling it ‘the most important issue.’ He spent months denying that Joe Biden was duly elected president. He has repeatedly praised Donald Trump, saying Trump ‘represents so much of why’ he’s running. This is who Glenn Youngkin really is.”
In response to McAuliffe’s accusations, Youngkin reiterated that he never denied the legitimacy of the election and called McAuliffe a hypocrite. Youngkin pointed out that McAuliffe, in the past, denied the legitimacy of the 2000 presidential election between former President George Bush and Al Gore.
“We actually won the last presidential election, folks,” McAuliffe told a crowd of Democrats in 2004, alleging that Bush was not the legitimate winner. “They stole the last presidential election.”
Youngkin called on McAullife to apologize for his 2004 comments and urged him to affirm the validity of the 2000 election.
“If you look up hypocrisy in the dictionary, you’ll see Terry McAuliffe,” Youngkin said in a statement. “While McAuliffe is smearing my plan to strengthen the integrity of our elections by doing common sense things like requiring a photo ID to vote, he’s the only person in this race who has said a presidential election was stolen. He should immediately apologize for and disavow those comments he made. Does he still believe the election was stolen? Even today he won’t say, but just two days ago he said that kind of talk hurts our country and hurts our military men and women in uniform. Given their recent, intense focus on this issue, I hope Hala Ayala, Mark Herring, and Ralph Northam will have the courage that McAuliffe doesn’t and make it clear they disagree with what he said.”
The gubernatorial election will be Nov. 2.