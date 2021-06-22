(The Center Square) – Virginians will elect their new governor in November, but the two main candidates are not in agreement about the schedule of the debates, nor the specific number of debates.
Democratic nominee, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and Republican nominee, businessman Glenn Youngkin, have only jointly agreed to one debate so far. This debate will be at Appalachian School of Law in either August or September.
McAuliffe’s campaign has accepted four other debate invitations, which Youngkin’s campaign has not agreed to. A spokesperson for the Youngkin campaign told The Center Square they intend to schedule two more debates and are working out the details with the McAuliffe campaign regarding dates, locations, media partners and moderators.
“Glenn Youngkin can’t wait to debate career politician Terry McAuliffe, who will have to explain his history of flip-flops and false claims,” a Youngkin spokesperson said. “Only weak incumbents like McAuliffe need to debate five times in the hopes of making up lost ground. …Glenn Youngkin is the breath of fresh air the Commonwealth needs to improve the quality of life for all Virginians. The debates should prove interesting and informative.”
In a statement, McAuliffe urged Youngkin to accept the five debates to which the former governor has agreed.
“From day one, my campaign has been focused on sharing my big, bold vision to build a stronger post-COVID economy and lift everyone up,” McAuliffe said. “Virginians deserve to hear directly from us about our plans for the Commonwealth, and I hope Glenn Youngkin will join me at these five debates. Virginia is facing big challenges, and we need strong, experienced leadership to continue our recovery. As Virginia’s next governor, I will create good paying jobs, address rising health care costs, and ensure every Virginia child receives a world-class education. We’ve done it before, and I know we can do it again.”
Youngkin won the Republican nomination through a convention process in May after the party opted against the primary process, which gave him a head start against McAuliffe who won the Democratic primary in June.
McAuliffe has run on his record as a former governor and has labeled himself a pro-business Democrat. Youngkin has run on his experience as a businessman and has vowed to defend constitutional rights and to never raise taxes.
Recent polls have shown a tight race with McAuliffe holding a very narrow lead.