(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin unveiled a set of legislative priorities for the 2022 legislative session, which includes deregulatory measures, tax relief and education reform.
“I am proud to share the more than 59 pieces of legislation and a package of more than 25 budget amendments that I will be supporting,” Youngkin said in a statement. “These reflect bipartisan priorities like fully eliminating the grocery tax, doing more to train and equip our workforce, and providing funding to create 20 new innovation schools across the Commonwealth. These initiatives will make Virginia's communities safer, restore academic excellence, lower the cost of living, and I look forward to seeing these bills come to my desk.”
His priorities include House Bill 244 and Senate Bill 372, which would establish a program to analyze current regulations and provide recommendations on whether agencies should remove certain regulations, maintain the status quo or add regulations.
The analysis would be conducted by the Department of Planning and Budget under the secretary of finance. If the secretary identifies a modification that would require a change in state law, he would be directed to notify the legislature. The governor has expressed his intent to reduce the state’s overall regulatory burden by ending or modifying regulations his administration finds to be unnecessary.
Both bills have been introduced into the legislature and have been referred to the applicable committees.
Some bills, which are also set to be reviewed by House and Senate committees, would offer tax relief to businesses and individuals. The proposals include an individual or corporate tax credit for small businesses, doubling the standard deduction to $9,000 for single people and $18,000 for married couples, and providing income tax refunds of $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. Other bills would end the state’s grocery tax, require localities to hold a referendum before raising property taxes and delay a scheduled gas tax increase for one year.
The governor is also prioritizing a series of education reforms, which includes bills to expand school choice opportunities. This includes a proposal to allow the Board of Education or local school board to establish charter schools and a proposal to allow private colleges and businesses to create a lab school.
Youngkin’s agenda also includes bills to prohibit colleges and universities from asking for a prospective student’s race, gender or national origin on applications or granting preferential or discriminatory treatment to a prosepctive student based on these identies, unless required by some extent by federal law. Other bills would require principals to report misdemeanor offenses to law enforcement and require each school board to employ school resource officers.
The House of Delegates is narrowly controlled by Republicans and the Senate is narrowly controlled by Democrats. Although a few of Youngkin’s priorities have bipartisan support, such as ending the grocery tax, many of his proposals have already faced opposition from Democratic leaders.