(The Center Square) – Republican candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin led Democratic Terry McAuliffe by about 4 points with more than 90% of the vote reporting in as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Youngkin has about 51.7% of the current tally with 1,526,198 total votes. McAuliffe has about 47.6% of the current tally with 1,405,610 total votes. The Associated Press had not yet called the race and neither candidate had declared victory or conceded. While speaking with a crowd of supporters, McAuliffe said his team will wait as the rest of the vote is counted.
Republicans were winning by similar margins in the lieutenant governor’s race and the attorney general’s race. Republican Winsome Sears was leading Democrat Hala Ayala 51.7% to 48.3% for lieutenant governor and Republican Jason Miyares iswasleading Democrat incumbent Mark Herring 51.4% to 48.6%.
The Associated Press has yet to call who will control the House of Delegates, but those results are also in the Republicans’ favor. Republicans were leading in 52 of the House races and Democrats are leading in 48. Democrats currently hold a 55-45 majority over Republicans.