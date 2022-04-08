(The Center Square) – Virginia government agencies, colleges and universities will again be allowed to use single-use plastics, such as bags, straws, containers and water bottles after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order to end the ban and set recycling goals.
“Too often in the past, Virginia has been presented with a false choice between saving our environment and growing our economy,” Youngkin said in a statement after signing Executive Order 17.
“The growing market for post-consumer recyclables demonstrates that we can do both,” he said. “We need to bridge that disconnect to better conserve our natural resources, reduce waste that goes out to landfills and promote new clean energy jobs here in Virginia. We should be focusing our resources and energy on providing a cleaner supply of recyclable materials.”
In April of last year, former Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 77, which banned the use of single-use plastics in government agencies, public colleges and public universities. The new executive order from Youngkin fully repeals that order and replaces it with guidelines to promote recycling and waste reduction from food manufacturers, grocery retailers, sports arenas, schools, hotels and banquet facilities.
The new order directs state agencies to work with the Department of General Services or building property owners and local waste management and recycling facilities that ensure access to recycling programs that accept the agency’s collected materials. The order also directs the Department of Conservation and Recreation to develop a recycling plan for the commonwealth’s parks.
Youngkin also directed the Waste Diversion and Recycling Task Force to recommend ways in which the state can incentivize new recycling related businesses in their next report. The order asks the task force to identify incentives used in other states and determine whether they are feasible in the commonwealth.
The order also directs the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to work with large-scale food providers and other private entities on ways in which they can work to reduce food waste.
On Friday, Youngkin also announced the 13 winners of the 2022 Environmental Excellence Awards. The award thanks entities that have achieved beneficial results for the environment.
“The Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards recognize those that are leading by example in the Commonwealth,” the governor said in a statement. “These thirteen winners and two honorable mentions have created proactive solutions in their communities. I’m proud that Virginia has problem solvers in our private sector and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”
The winners include businesses, higher education institutions and government entities that implemented successful environmental policies.