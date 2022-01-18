(The Center Square) – After being sworn in over the weekend, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin discussed lowering taxes, reducing regulations and improving the education system in an address to the General Assembly.
“From the perspective of everyday Virginia families, times are tough and the state of our commonwealth is not what it should be,” Youngkin told lawmakers. “Today we’re at the proverbial tipping point where the cash flow to the government from rising tax burdens is very high and yet the impact of high costs and high taxes and an increased regulatory burden are clearly being felt in the real economy and the real lives of Virginians. The good news is that we have the ability to course-correct before this poor performance becomes permanent.”
According to the governor, the state’s economic growth stalled less than 1% per year for the last eight years and household incomes staggered over the last year despite a higher cost of living. He said schools are declining, labor participation is low, businesses are struggling and the government continues to encroach on people’s liberties.
To address some of these problems, Youngkin said he intends to use the state’s surplus to lower the tax burden. He said he also plans to come together with Republicans and Democrats to make investments that will lower the cost of living and improve the economy.
Youngkin’s education plan includes investing $150 million to help create 20 new charter schools and partnering with universities to create lab schools. He also supports a bill from 2017, which would require teachers to inform parents of sexually explicit course material and allow parents to opt their children out of those assignments and be given an alternative. He supports putting school resource officers in every campus and training educators to notice signs of trafficking to ensure students are safe. He also said schools should be required to report criminal activity to law enforcement.
The governor supports repealing the grocery tax, which has bipartisan support. He also wants to double the standard deduction on the personal income tax, provide the largest tax rebate in the commonwealth’s history and suspend the gas tax increase.
To improve the economy, Youngkin will work to repeal regulations he believes are unnecessary and invest in job training. He said the state will foster innovation and win the competition for jobs and corporate relocations. The governor also supports right-to-work protections.
Youngkin said he will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive booster shots, but that he will fight against government-enforced vaccine mandates. He also signed an executive order, which allows parents to opt their children out of mask mandates in the classroom.
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah praised the governor’s comments.
“Governor Youngkin and House Republicans ran on a platform of ensuring parents have a seat at the education table, safer streets, and more prosperous communities,” Gilbert said. “He started keeping those promises on day one, and House Republicans are looking forward to working with him to enact those that remain left to fulfill. It is a new day in Virginia, and I could not be more excited to be a part of it.”
Senate Democrats congratulated Youngkin and the other Republicans on their election wins, but pushed back on some of Youngkin’s comments.
“Democratic leadership over the last eight years has firmly established Virginia as one of the best states in the nation to raise a family, start a business and prosper,” Sen. John Bell, D-Broadlands said. “CNBC has named Virginia the number one state for business two years in a row and the quality of our public schools is ranked fourth in the nation. Our health systems are some of the country’s best and more Virginians than ever are covered by expanded Medicaid benefits all because of Democrats’ focus and dedication.”
Bell said he is worried some of Youngkin’s proposals will negatively impact the progress. He said suspending the gas tax would leave infrastructure underfunded and rolling back certain regulations could be bad for the environment. He also said the state should support workers by promoting collective bargaining.
Youngkin will work with a Republican-controlled House and a Democratic-controlled Senate, both of which have narrow majorities.