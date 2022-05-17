(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin formally announced the creation of a violent crime task force, which falls in line with the Republican tough-on-crime campaign rhetoric used during the 2021 elections.
A new task force, which will include members of the state’s executive branch and the attorney general’s office, will develop strategies intended to reduce violent crime in cities and other communities, according to a news release. The members will conduct community leadership meetings and will provide recommendations on executive, administrative and legislative actions.
The members had already been meeting with leaders in various cities before the task force was formally announced. There are more meetings scheduled in the next few weeks.
“There is a clear recognition of a violent crime crisis in Virginia and my administration is committed to joining with community leaders, law enforcement, and Virginians around solutions with the Violent Crime task force,” Youngkin said in a statement. “We will take a comprehensive look at how we can address the rise in violent crime by providing more law enforcement resources, creating alternative and after-school activities for children, and addressing the fear that results in witnesses failing to show up for a criminal hearing.”
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier will lead the task force. It will also include members from the governor’s office, the attorney general’s office, the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Criminal Justice Services and the Virginia State Police.
“There’s not a one size fits all approach to combating crime in the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement. “It requires collaboration and communication with law enforcement, local officials, and community leaders. My team is excited to be a part of this new task force and we’re eager to work with our partners in the executive branch to carry out new, innovative solutions that will help to reduce crime and keep our communities safe.”
During the 2021 elections, in which the GOP took control of the House of Delegates and flipped the governor’s seat from blue to red, Republicans campaigned on a tough-on-crime and pro-police platform. Republicans framed their policies as a contrast to the criminal justice reform policies of the Democratic candidates.
In 2020, when Democratic lawmakers held both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s office, lawmakers passed a series of criminal justice reform bills, many of which received opposition from Republicans. This included passing a ban on no-knock warrants, more authority for civilian review boards and tighter restrictions on using chokeholds and allowing police to purchase military surplus weapons.