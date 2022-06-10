(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office signaled he might propose an amendment to the Assembly-passed budget proposal to provide temporary gas tax relief as gas prices continue to rise.
“The governor continues to review the budget and remains committed to lowering the cost of living for all Virginians,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter told The Center Square. “As Virginians see rising gas prices at the pump, he is continuing to look at all options and how gas relief could be included in the budget.”
The average cost for a gallon of gas in the commonwealth is nearly $4.81, but some northern Virginia counties are already averaging about $5 per gallon, according to AAA. This is a jump from one week ago when the average cost of gas was nearly $4.53 per gallon and an even larger jump from one month ago when it cost about $4.24 per gallon. One year ago, a gallon of gas cost less than $2.93 on average.
Youngkin and legislative Republicans proposed bills to temporarily halt the state’s gas tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon. The plan would have fully eliminated the tax for three months and phased it back in over the next two months, which would have cost the state about $437 million in revenue. Youngkin and Republicans also sought to reduce the gas tax by 5 cents until July 1, 2023, when it would return to its current rate. However, these plans failed to get support from legislative Democrats and ultimately failed in the Democrat-controlled Senate.
During negotiations in the House of Delegates, House Democrats proposed a substitute, which would have given one-time $50 rebates to every vehicle owner, with a maximum of $100 per household. However, House Republicans rejected this proposal and sought to push the gas tax suspension plan instead.
The governor’s office did not say what a potential amendment for gas tax relief would look like.
A gas tax suspension has garnered support from some members of the tourism industry who are worried that the rising cost of gas could reduce tourism because most of the state’s tourist locations are accessed via vehicles, rather than plane.
Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, told The Center Square that there seems to be a lot of pent up demands for travel, but that the variable is the high cost of gas.
“It’s a concern for us, most certainly,” Melvin said.
Melvin said high gas prices could lead people to take shorter vacations, but that gas tax relief could be a helpful tool to reduce the ever-increasing cost of gas. However, he noted that this would only be a temporary solution.
The General Assembly passed its budget deal about a week and a half ago. If Youngkin proposes amendments, the legislature would need to meet up again to decide whether to accept or reject various amendments.