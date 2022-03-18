(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin awarded a $5 million grant to expand broadband connectivity in nine localities and a $482,330 grant to build a pharmaceutical manufacturing talent pipeline.
“Industry-responsive workforce development programs will play a critical role in jumpstarting our economy, as will increasing the marketability of sites through improved infrastructure, like broadband,” Youngkin said in a statement. “These projects will provide invaluable support to our goals of opening Virginia for business, reinvigorating job growth and delivering on our Day One promises.”
Both grants are funded through Growth and Opportunity Virginia.
Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Inc. received the $5 million broadband grant, which will help the company construct infrastructure to provide broadband connectivity and diversity in south-central and south-eastern Virginia. This includes Prince Edward County, Sussex County and the City of Petersburg.
The company will extend their middle mile open-access fiber optic infrastructure to critical businesses and industrial parks. According to a news release, this will increase marketability, reduce future infrastructure extension costs and provide fiber connection. This is designed to support businesses and industry on strategic economic development sites.
John Tyler Community College in Chester will receive the $482,330 grant, which will fund the Building a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Talent Pipeline program. This program provides career training programs and credentials for those seeking to become advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing technicians.
“These recent efforts of the GO Virginia program demonstrate the critical nature of strategic thinking in these regions and how addressing near-term economic and infrastructure needs can create long-term economic growth opportunities,” GO Virginia Board Member and Virginia Senator Frank Ruff said in a statement. “These two projects represent how regions can come together to combine public, private and federal resources to ultimately produce a tremendously positive impact on communities in these particular regions and around the Commonwealth.”
The grant program was created in 2017 and has funded 209 projects and provided about $81 million worth of grants.