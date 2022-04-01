(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $25,000 grant to help fund a potential tourist attraction in Prince Edward County.
A cluster of outdoor attractions around High Bridge State Park and Appomattox River will add the Sandy River Distillery, which will be a Virginia-focused craft distillery that will be part of the Sandy River Outdoor Adventures Resort. The resort will use an 1840s log cabin for a tasting room, which was relocated from Prospect, Virginia.
“Today’s new agriculture and tourism focused announcement shows that the entrepreneurial spirit in Virginia continues to grow,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Sandy River Distillery is giving our residents and our visitors yet another reason to get out and experience all the Commonwealth has to offer.”
The governor’s office expects the project to bring in more than $500,000 in new investments and 10 new jobs. The distillery intends to use Virginia-grown grains for all of its whiskeys and will source as many ingredients from Prince Edward County as possible. The administration also estimates that the project will lead to the purchase of 20 tons of Virginia-grown corn, berries and rye.
Sandy River Distillery will focus on crafting spirits that pay homage to Virginia distilled spirit traditions, according to the governor’s office.
“Virginia is the Birthplace of American Spirits, and has quickly become a premier destination for spirits lovers from all over the country and the world,” Rita McClenny, the president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, said in a statement.
“Sandy River Distillery is a welcome and exciting addition to an already thriving and diverse region, as travelers can now enjoy fine Virginia spirits after experiencing world-class outdoor recreation offerings and unique lodging options,” McClenny said. “Additionally, the success of cross-industry collaboration and the anticipated economic impact are further testaments to the power of partnership. The addition of Sandy River Distillery provides an inviting opportunity for Virginians and travelers alike to discover why Virginia is for Spirits Lovers.”
Youngkin approved a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. Prince Edward County will match the state grant with local funds. This is the first AFID grant that has been awarded to the county.