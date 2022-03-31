(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $125,000 grant to help an Italy-based olive oil production company build a production facility in Newport News.
Certified Origins will invest $25 million to construct its first production facility in the United States. The new facility will be built in Oakland Industrial Park in Newport News and will import extra virgin olive oils through the Port of Virginia to create craft blends for local and global markets.
The commonwealth competed with Maryland for the project. The governor’s office projects that it will create 30 jobs.
“The Port of Virginia’s strategic investments and transportation infrastructure enable international businesses to easily import, export and distribute their products, making the Commonwealth a prime launch point into the U.S. market,” Youngkin said in a statement. “These logistical advantages and workforce continue to attract high-caliber global companies and we are proud to welcome Certified Origins to Virginia.”
Youngkin approved a $125,000 grant through the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Newport News with the project. Certified Origins is also eligible to receive state funding through the Enterprise Zone Program and state-funded employee training through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“The state of Virginia has an outstanding port, which is a key part of our logistics chain,” Certified Origins Managing Director Nacho Nuez said in a statement. “Having a high-volume, efficient, and state-of-the-art port was a key deciding factor for the location. Virginia is centrally located in the mid-Atlantic region, which is a great location to support our customers, and we can easily ship to distribution centers by truck or rail from our manufacturing facility or from the port. The Hampton Roads area has a large pool of skilled workers that we feel would be an ideal fit for our state-of-the-art facility. The area is also very attractive to potential new employees for its reasonable cost of living, activities, and proximity to Washington, D.C. and the Outer Banks.”
According to the governor’s office, the company is expanding to meet higher demand for its products.