(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced three appointments for the State Board for Community Colleges – Dr. Michael E. Wooten, Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce and Bruce J. Meyer.
“We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community college board,” Youngkin said in a statement.
“They will ensure our community colleges are fueling the talent and skill development that Virginia’s students, communities, and businesses need to thrive,” the governor added. “These three appointees will protect freedom of speech and inquiry, nurture wellbeing and mental health, and promote affordability and accessibility across our campuses. Together with this board and a new chancellor, we will create a best-in-class community college system that will prepare students for success in work and life."
Wooten is the former deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at the U.S. Department of Education. DiCroce is the president and CEO of Hampton Roads Community Foundation. Meyer is the president of Meyer Group Insurance.