(The Center Square) – Glenn Youngkin, a businessman who is the Republican nominee for governor, confirmed he will participate in a Northern Virginia debate with the Democratic nominee and former governor, Terry McAuliffe.
The debate, which will be put on by the Northern Virginia of Commerce, NBC4/Telemundo 44 and the Schar School of Public Policy and Government at George Mason University, is the second mutually agreed-upon debate between the two candidates. McAuliffe confirmed his participation in this debate more than a month ago.
Youngkin and McAuliffe also jointly agreed to participate in a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy on Sept. 16. The two have been divided on how many debates should be held and the locations and details of the debates. Youngkin has confirmed he would participate in a third debate hosted by Hampton University and Liberty University, which McAuliffe has not yet agreed to, and McAuliffe confirmed he would participate in three other debates, which Youngkin has not agreed to participate in.
“Glenn Youngkin looks forward to debating career politician and Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe, and hearing him explain his poor performance as governor,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement. “McAuliffe has still not accepted the August debate, but we hope he will soon.”
McAuliffe criticized Youngkin for refusing to participate in a debate hosted by the Virginia Bar Association, which has hosted debates between gubernatorial candidates in every election since 1985. The Youngkin campaign alleged one of the moderators had ties to the Clinton Foundation, but the McAullife campaign claimed Youngkin was trying to avoid debates.
The two have traded jabs on Twitter over a debate schedule and have been at odds for months on how many debates are necessary.
In a video posted July 24, the date on which the Virginia Bar Association would have taken place, McAuliffe said there was no debate “because Glenn Youngkin is chicken.”
“He’s hiding and we know he’s hiding extreme right-wing views,” McAuliffe said. “Doesn’t want to give a woman a right to make her own decision about her body, doesn’t believe in gay marriage, doesn’t like Medicaid expansion. He’s hiding and that’s why Glenn Youngkin will not debate me for the first time in 36 years.”
In response, Youngkin called out McAuliffe for not confirming that he would participate in the August debate, which Youngkin has agreed to.
“Terry McAuliffe still hasn’t agreed to debate me next month,” Youngkin said. “I’ve said I’ll be there. What’s taking him so long?”
The gubernatorial election will be Nov. 2. Polls are showing McAuliffe with a very narrow lead.