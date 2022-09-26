(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke against a proposed tax cut for certain business items and argued lawmakers should instead focus on ending the state income tax in a news conference late Monday afternoon.
“It’s a big time mistake … that you’ll absolutely regret forevermore,” the governor said.
West Virginians will vote on Amendment 2 in November, which would allow the legislature to approve personal property tax exemptions for certain business items, such as machinery, equipment and inventory. It would also allow lawmakers to get rid of vehicle property taxes. The proposed amendment will appear as a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballots.
Although the amendment has garnered support from Republican legislative leaders, Justice said it would deprive local governments of money needed for schools and police departments. He also argued it would prevent the state from ending the personal income tax, which has been a priority of his over the last couple of years. In the governor’s view, this amendment would make that effort “dead forever.”
Earlier this year, Justice called a special session to pass a bill that would immediately cut the state’s income tax, which was designed as the first step to fully end the tax. Although the bill passed the House, it could not gain support from the Senate. Rather, the Senate passed a resolution that expressed the body’s intent to approve business property tax exemptions if Amendment 2 makes it past voters in the Fall.
Justice said businesses are already moving to West Virginia and he has never heard a business request a change to property taxes. However, he said the state continues to suffer from a population decline, which he believes ending the income tax would help alleviate.
West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy said during the news conference that the nine states without an income tax have seen population growth at twice the national average. Those states have also seen economic growth of 56%, on average. He said that ending the tax would bring people to the state, particularly teleworkers who can live wherever they want.
The governor also criticized the amendment for centralizing taxing authority that is generally left to local governments. He said that local control is better than Charleston control.
Last year, the West Virginia House and the Senate passed their own versions of bills to drastically cut the income tax, but could not reach an agreement on how to go about it. During the regular session this year, the House passed another income tax bill, which never got a vote in the Senate. During a special session to reach an agreement later this year, the House again passed an income tax bill that did not receive a vote in the Senate.