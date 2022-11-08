(The Center Square) – As Virginians conclude voting today, two Congressional races will be tightly watched – the 2nd District and the 7th District.
Polling locations in the commonwealth opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. More than 942,500 voters cast ballots through advance voting: more than 677,100 in person and more than 265,400 through the mail. As of Monday, nearly 99,000 mail-in ballots had not yet been returned.
Because Virginia’s polls close earlier than most states, the commonwealth’s results will be monitored to see whether Republicans can flip competitive Congressional races or whether vulnerable Democratic incumbents are able to hang on to their seats. Some analysts have suggested Virginia’s results could give insight into the national environment in the earlier part of election night.
Virginia’s 2nd District has been labeled one of the tightest races in the country. Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who has served in office for two terms, is facing Republican challenger Jennifer Kiggans, who currently serves in the state Senate. Election projection models consistently rank the seat as a tossup.
Luria voted in line with President Joe Biden 99% of the time and voted with former President Donald Trump 11% of the time, according to trackers from the elections analysis website FiveThirtyEight. She also serves on the Jan. 6 investigation committee.
Kiggans has served in the state Senate for nearly three years and supported a budget bill that provided tax cuts and a bill to require schools report sexual battery from students to law enforcement.
Republicans will also try to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District, although elections analysts tend to rate this race as a tougher pickup for Republicans. Spanberger is facing a challenge from Yesli Vega who serves on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.
Spanberger has also served in her position for two terms and has voted in line with President Joe Biden 100% of the time and voted with former President Donald Trump 8.7% of the time, according to FIveThirtyEight’s tracker. She has supported a federal assault weapons ban and government regulations meant to reduce climate change. Vega has been critical of Democratic policies and said she would support gun rights and would seek to reduce government spending as a way to curb the growth of inflation.
Democrats hold narrow control of the House of Representatives, but pollsters have seen the country trending toward Republicans’ favor in the 2022 midterm elections. The two tight Virginia races could affect who wins control of the chamber.