(The Center Square) – The College of William & Mary will freeze its undergraduate tuition for next Fall with the General Assembly providing incentives in its budget deal for colleges and universities to do so, but many public higher education institutions may still raise tuition rates.
Virginia lawmakers included more than $200 million to encourage tuition freezes for public institutions in their budget agreement, which is still awaiting action by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The William & Mary Board of Visitors voted to freeze tuition before the General Assembly finalized its budget deal, when lawmakers were still debating the specifics of the incentives.
“As we seek to balance the budget, we always think first about supporting our people,” President Katherine A. Rowe said in a statement. “Providing a thriving and competitive workplace and advancing our mission remain critical goals moving forward. At the same time, with today’s economic challenges we understand the importance of limiting the financial impact for families. Re-engagement in higher education funding by the state in recent years has proved invaluable during pandemic. We look forward to continued partnership.”
Some universities have already voted to raise tuition rates for the upcoming fall, including the University of Virginia. However, the university stated in a news release it is awaiting a final decision until the state budget is finalized.
The University of Virginia voted to increase its undergraduate tuition rate by 4.7% for the upcoming academic year and by another 3.7% for the following year. The university did not respond to a request from The Center Square.
James Madison University voted in favor of a 3.94% tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students and 1.5% for out-of-state students, but that decision has also not yet been finalized.
“The JMU Board of Visitors approved proposed tuition and fee ranges pending the outcome of the state budget,” university spokesperson Mary-Hope G. Vass told The Center Square. “The final determination for 2022-23 tuition and fees has not yet been set.”
Old Dominion University voted to increase its tuition by 2.99% for in-state undergraduate students for the upcoming year.
“The Old Dominion University Board of Visitors unanimously approved a tuition and fee increase for the 2022-23 academic year during its April 22 meeting,” Amber Kennedy, a spokesperson for Old Dominion University, told The Center Square.
“The increase is the University's first since 2018; the board froze tuition and fees during the height of the coronavirus pandemic,” Kennedy said. “Even with this increase, the University is still the most affordable public doctoral research institution in the commonwealth.”
The Virginia Commonwealth University voted to increase its tuition by 3%. The university did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.
Virginia Tech University has not announced whether it will increase tuition rates for students.
"The board is scheduled to decide on June 14," Mark Owczarski, a spokesperson for the university, told The Center Square.
Several institutions cited the rising inflation and the state-mandated 5% salary increase as factors in choosing to raise tuition rates.