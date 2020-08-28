(The Center Square) – Separate bills to establish voter drop-off boxes for absentee ballots passed the Virginia House and Senate on Friday despite security concerns raised by Republican lawmakers.
Drop-off boxes would be placed at every polling location under the bills, and localities would be allowed to set up additional locations on public property. A person would be able to place an absentee ballot in one of the locations, which will be protected by security measures to be determined by the Department of Elections.
The bills also would allocate $2 million from the general fund to the Department of Elections to cover the cost of postage so voters would not have to pay for stamps to mail ballots.
Republicans expressed several concerns about security: the bills are being advanced before lawmakers know what security measures will be in place, other people or organizations would be allowed to drop off a ballot on behalf of someone else and absentee ballots will not require the signature of a witness. All of these, Republicans have said, could lead to fraud.
“This bill allows us to put someone or an organization between the voter and the ballot box,” Sen. Steve Newman, R-Forest, said on the Senate floor.
Newman proposed an unsuccessful amendment to the legislation during a committee hearing that would have required voters to drop off the ballot themselves and established felony charges for anyone who drops off a ballot for someone else. During the Senate floor session, he said allowing an organization, even a political organization, to collect and deliver ballots could lead to fraudulent activity that likely never would be caught.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, expressed some sympathy with Newman’s comments, although he ultimately voted with Democrats to pass the legislation. He said he did not like the General Assembly was creating drop boxes because other ways to vote are available and the cost associated with the ballot boxes is uncertain. It could cost the state another $3,000 per box, he said.
“It probably needs a lot more thought,” Morrissey said.
Speaking to the House version of the bill, Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, said the state should reconsider the costs associated with the bill, considering the revenue losses associated with COVID-19.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, who sponsored the Senate version of the legislation, told her Senate colleagues she introduced the bill because no one should have to risk their life to vote.
“[The bill] aims to keep voters safe from the coronavirus when they are exercising their right to vote,” Howell said.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, said on the Senate floor people are afraid to leave their homes. He said about 30 other states have adopted legislation for drop-off boxes and adequate security will be provided, as determined by the Department of Elections.
The House version, House Bill 5103, passed the chamber, 54-42, and the Senate version, Senate Bill 5120, passed, 21-16. Although the bills have identical language, both each chamber will have to vote on the other’s bill as a procedural matter.