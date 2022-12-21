(The Center Square) – Over 26,000 voters participated in the Democratic firehouse primary held Tuesday to select a nominee for the special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin – a total officials from the Democratic Party of Virginia call the largest firehouse primary in state history.
Volunteers continued to count ballots into the evening hours Wednesday in the aftermath of the party-run primary on Tuesday, where voters across the 4th congressional district cast ballots at eight different polling locations between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, volunteers had counted roughly half of the ballots, according to Fourth Congressional District Chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia Alexsis Rodgers.
The special election, called last week by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, will take place on Feb. 21. The announcement left Democratic candidates roughly a week to announce their campaigns ahead of the primary. State law mandates Democratic and Republican parties select their nominee by Friday, 60 days before the election.
Democratic party officials did not offer any partial results Wednesday evening, stressing they "want to make sure that we get this done right."
Rodgers told reporters that because this is a party-run primary and not a state-run primary, the party does not have tabulation machines to scan ballots.
"We got brains, we got calculators, and we're getting it done," Rodgers said. "Our team of volunteers right now is still counting every vote. We want to make sure that we get this done right. And we'll be here until we get it done."
Rodgers said roughly 11 volunteers were counting and verifying ballots by hand. She said every ballot has been counted by one volunteer and certified by another to ensure that the count is correct.
Four Democratic candidates appeared on the ballot in the firehouse primary – Joseph E. Preston, Jennifer McClellan, Joseph Morrissey and Tavorise Marks.
The Democratic nominee will face Republican nominee Leon Benjamin in the special election in February. Benjamin, who lost to McEachin in the Nov. 8 election, received the most votes during the Republican party canvas held Saturday.