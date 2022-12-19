(The Center Square) — After an incentive for a new Washington Commanders stadium died in conference committee in the Virginia General Assembly last year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget includes $500,000 to examine the project again.
The earmark is attached to the fiscal 2024 portion of the Virginia budget, which begins on July 1, and asks the Virginia Secretary of Finance to "develop relevant capabilities, conduct planning, and evaluate potential economic incentives related to the relocation of the Washington Commanders to the Commonwealth of Virginia. Notwithstanding any other provision of law, any package of potential incentives, including the establishment of a potential Stadium Authority, shall be developed in the best interest of Virginia taxpayers."
Economists, however, say that most studies on professional sports stadiums paid for by government entities are not true cost-benefit analyses that look at a potential publicly-funded stadium but are, as Senior Research Fellow Michael Farren of George Mason’s Mercatus Center describes them, "benefit-only analysis." Or, as Sports Economist J.C. Bradbury of Kennesaw State University in Georgia describes them, "predatory studies."
"It would actually be more productive if you simply assembled (the $500,000) into a big pile and burned it and sold tickets to the burning of the money," Farren said. "That would have a bigger economic impact and give you a better bang for your buck than the quality of these studies usually is."
Last year, Virginia’s House and Senate passed separate versions of a bill authorizing incentives for a new Commanders stadium that would have needed agreement in conference committee.
The bill would have created a stadium authority to build and develop a new stadium complex using funds from sales tax collected at the Woodbridge site. The estimated $3 billion project would have received up to $1 billion in sales taxes in the initial proposal while later versions of the bill capped the benefit at $350 million to move the team from Landover, Maryland.
"I don't see why Virginia needs to pay anyone to study the economics of bringing the Commanders to the state," Bradbury said. "I know many economists who would happily submit invoices for the mountains of work they've already done. Economists have studied this subject extensively and reached the conclusive answer that stadiums are poor public investments.
"There are no exceptions. This is either a fool's errand or this is being done to produce advocacy materials under the pretense of planning. If the Governor is hellbent on building a stadium for an NFL owner, just do it and forgo the study charade. Allocating state funding to this is a waste of taxpayer dollars."
Farren said that a proper study of the benefit would include hiring someone, such as Bradbury, to explain to state lawmakers how the economics of sports stadiums and their economic impact actually work, considering the opportunity costs of spending the taxpayer funds on a stadium as opposed to other government services.
The study should also take into account the diverted spending that economists find related to sports stadiums, where a resident will choose to spend money in or around a new stadium as opposed to spending it on food or entertainment elsewhere in a city or region if the stadium hadn’t been built with taxpayer funds, Farren explained. The new stadium and surrounding public incentive-receiving district then hurt other businesses in an area outside of the district.
"Rather than using this money to fund a one-sided consultant study that simply provides a political shield for what politicians already want to do," Farren said. "They should ensure this study is done by state officials rather than paid consultants."
Farren said that a better cost-benefit analysis would be similar to those conducted by the Department of Transportation, where a full cost-benefit analysis is completed and projects are picked based on which will have the most positive impact.
He believes taxpayers would be better served if Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., signed a pact to not give the Commanders competing incentive packages toward a new stadium and instead the Commanders independently chose and paid for a new stadium site in an area that truly presented the best opportunity for the team to have economic success on its own.