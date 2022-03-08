(The Center Square) – Amid Republican and Democratic budget negotiations, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged lawmakers to suspend the commonwealth’s gas tax increase to alleviate soaring gas prices.
“We’ve constrained the development of American energy and it’s made matters even worse,” the governor said in a speech to the Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce. “But we can eliminate unnecessary taxes that have been added on top of already increasing prices.”
As of Tuesday, gas prices have climbed to an average of $4.10 per gallon, according to AAA, which is the highest average in the state’s history. Before Tuesday, the peak was $4.01, which was set in 2008. Costs have spiked in recent days, rising from an average of less than $4 per gallon Monday.
The global oil market, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and high inflation rates have contributed to the rising prices. Upon pressure from Republican and Democratic leaders, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he is issuing new sanctions on Russian oil and acknowledged it would exacerbate the gas price increases further.
Virginia levies a 26.2-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline, but the governor proposed temporarily suspending the most recent tax increase and bringing the tax down to 21.2 cents per gallon until July 1, 2023, when the state would reimplement the tax. The House of Delegates, which has a slim Republican majority, passed legislation to implement the tax and included those cuts in its budget proposal. However, the Senate, which has a narrow Democratic majority, killed the gas tax cut legislation during the committee process and did not include it in their budget proposal.
Lawmakers entered into a joint conference committee with House and Senate leaders to negotiate a compromise budget bill and settle questions surrounding the gas tax and other points of contention. The Center Square reached out to House Republican leadership and Senate Democratic leadership for comment on the status of negotiations, but they were not available for comment.
Other tax proposals also caused a rift between the two chambers. House lawmakers sought to double the standard deduction, which would establish a broad tax cut. The plan would increase the deduction from $4,500 to $9,000 for single filers and from $9,000 to $18,000 for married filers. The Senate wants to leave the standard deduction untouched and keep current law in place. Under current law, the standard deduction is scheduled to decrease in 2026, which would increase taxes for some Virginians.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square that doubling the standard deduction is his primary focus because it would be a long-term reform that would have a lasting impact.
“Several of the other tax reduction proposals have merit, but the standard deduction has the broadest impact and for most would mean more dollars in the weekly paycheck,” Haner said.
Lawmakers are also debating the specifics of a grocery tax cut. House lawmakers passed a bill that would eliminate the entire 2.5% grocery tax. The Senate version of the bill would cut the tax by 1.5%, but keep the 1% option for local governments. The House version would divert state funds to localities to prevent revenue losses for local governments.
Both chambers also plan to increase teacher salaries, but disagree on the specifics. The House version would give teachers a 4% annual pay raise and a 1% bonus and the Senate version would give them a 5% annual pay raise and a $1,000 bonus. The Senate version of the budget would also increase education funding and the House version would divert certain funds toward school choice programs.
The session is scheduled to end Saturday, but lawmakers could extend it if they fail to come to an agreement.