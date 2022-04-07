(The Center Square) – Rather than keeping his salary, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has pledged to donate his entire first-quarter earnings to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.
By the end of his first quarter, the governor will have earned $43,750. The program receiving the donation focuses on helping law enforcement officers and other first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents, either in the line of duty or in their personal lives, according to the governor’s office.
“I pledged to serve our commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” Youngkin said in a statement.
“I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program (VALEAP) because of their important mission to assist law enforcement personnel and first responders who have undergone traumatic critical incidents,” the governor added. “This reaffirms my ongoing commitment to support our men and women in law enforcement with mental health resources, training, and equipment to ensure that we are serving those that protect our communities across the Commonwealth.”
Youngkin made his announcement at the organization’s Post Critical Incident Seminar in Harrisburg.
The National Association of Police Organizations, which represents nearly a quarter of a million police officers nationally, thanked the governor in a tweet.
“Thank you, Gov. Youngkin!” the Tweet said, with information about the donation.
The Center Square reached out to the Virginia State Police Association, the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police and the Police Association of Virginia, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.