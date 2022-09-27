(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce.
The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news conference.
“At the end of the day, this is about talent, this is about aspirations and this is about community and this is about vision and this is about commitment,” Youngkin said. “Most importantly, this is about believing: believing in each other, believing that together, we can in fact do more than we could do on our own.”
G3 Community Services Founder and CEO Vernon Green said the check is the largest donation the group has received and all of the money will make its way back into the community.
The organization runs a variety of projects, such as Project Destiny, which provides assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to a civilian workforce. It also provides veterans with scholarships. It also runs Dare to Dream, which is an entrepreneurship program and a cybersecurity camp for students in grades eight through 12.
G3 Community Services participates in the Virginia Values Veterans Program, which is a public-private partnership that seeks to help veterans transition to the workforce. The organization employs 38 people and about 30% are veterans.
To date, Youngkin has donated his entire salary to nonprofit organizations.