(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved nearly $1 million worth of subsidies to Perdue to assist with an expansion project in Chesapeake.
Perdue AgriBusiness, which is owned by Perdue Farms, plans to invest more than $59 million to modernize its facilities and increase the production of certain soy products. Youngkin approved two grants for this project, one worth $500,000 and the other worth $450,000. The company is also eligible for a third grant.
Virginia competed with Maryland, North Carolina and Pennsylvania for the project.
“When industry leaders reinvest in Virginia, it is a strong endorsement of the many attributes that make our Commonwealth a best-in-class business location,” Youngkin said in a statement.. “Perdue AgriBusiness is a valued employer in Chesapeake and a major contributor to Virginia farmers’ livelihoods, and we look forward to its continued growth trajectory with the modernization and expansion of this facility.”
The $500,000 grant is a performance-based subsidy awarded through the Virginia Investment Performance Grant program, which is designed to incentivize businesses in Virginia to expand operations in the commonwealth. The $450,000 grant was awarded through the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which is meant to help Chesapeake with the project. The company is also eligible to receive more subsidies through the Railroad Industrial Access Program, which is subject to approval from the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
Perdue intends to increase the production of high protein soybean meal, soybean oil and hulls, which is meant to expand its soybean crushing capability to include other high-oil content products, according to the governor’s office. The company buys 80% of the commonwealth’s soybean sales and exports 72 million tons of soybeans through The Port of Virginia annually.
“We purchase grain from more than 700 farmers in Virginia annually, giving them a strong local market for their crops,” Scott Fredericksen, the president of Perdue AgriBusiness, said in a statement. “Renovating and expanding our Chesapeake operations will allow us to increase local origination and improve our processing capabilities, as well as enhance logistical efficiencies across our supply chain to continue meeting customer demand. As a proud employer in the state, we look forward to many more years of success and growth at our operations in Chesapeake.”
Perdue is one of the largest grain companies in the country and employs more than 2,800 in Virginia.