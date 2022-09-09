(The Center Square) – Virginians who receive food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue to receive the higher emergency allotments through September, the Virginia Department of Social Services announced.
The larger allotments will automatically be loaded onto a recipient’s Electronic Benefits Transfer card. The federal government will provide $83 million to the commonwealth, which will cover some of the added costs associated with the higher allotments, but the state will need to cover the rest. The Center Square reached out to the VDSS about the specific costs of the allotments, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
According to VDSS data, there were nearly 444,000 Virginia households that received SNAP benefits in July, which covered more than 878,000 total people. The July numbers are the most recent numbers provided on the VDSS’s website.
With the emergency allotments, a household of one will receive $250, a household of two will receive $459, a household of three will receive $658 and a household of four will receive $835. That number keeps increasing up to a household of eight, which will receive $1,504. If a household has more than eight people, it will receive an additional $188 per person.
The federal government approved the larger allotments for Virginia and other states during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has continued to extend them on a month-to-month basis. The future status of emergency allotments will continue to be determined every month.
Although the unemployment rate has substantially dropped since the height of the pandemic, the commonwealth’s total employment numbers are still lower than they were before the pandemic began. The country is also facing high inflation rates and the national economy recorded negative GDP growth in the past two consecutive quarters, which some economists label as a recession.