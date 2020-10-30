(The Center Square) – A prohibition of no-knock search warrants in Virginia that goes into effect next July has been praised by civil liberties groups and criticized by police groups.
No-knock search warrants, which currently are legal in Virginia when approved by a judge, allow police to execute a search warrant without announcing themselves as police or wearing clearly identifiable police uniforms.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation earlier this week that eliminates the practice as part of a larger policing reform agenda in Virginia.
“Too many families, in Virginia and across our nation, live in fear of being hurt or killed by police,” Northam said in a statement. “These new laws represent a tremendous step forward in rebuilding trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. I am grateful to the legislators and advocates who have worked so hard to make this change happen. Virginia is better, more just, and more equitable with these laws on our books.”
The legislation requires police to clearly identify themselves as police before executing a search warrant and mandates they wear recognizable uniforms. All search warrants will have to be executed in the daytime unless a judge (or a magistrate if a judge is not available) approves a nighttime or early morning raid. To conduct a raid outside of the daytime, police will be required to provide the judge with good reason as to why it is necessary.
Adrian Moore, the vice president of policy at the libertarian Reason Foundation, told The Center Square that no-knock warrants have been abused by police, which has caused injustice, such as in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was killed in a raid after her boyfriend shot at police who entered the apartment late at night in Kentucky, claiming he did not know they were police and believed they were intruders. Although police said they announced themselves, nearby witnesses said they did not hear the announcement.
Although Moore said an outright prohibition on no-knock raids is probably over the top, he said it’s still a healthier place than the state was in before the reform. He also said the heavier restrictions on nighttime and early morning raids also will help prevent the confusion seen in the Taylor Case.
In too many instances, Moore said, these raids are conducted against people who are not guilty because judges do not properly look over the warrants before signing them. In the case of a drug search, he said police can use other means to find the guilty party, such as better detective work or catching a person in the act.
“No drug arrest is worth killing people over,” Moore said.
John Jones, the executive director of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association, told The Center Square his organization had concerns about the legislation throughout the legislative process. He said there is no clear definition of daytime because it does not include specific times. He also said it’s unclear whether a search would be deemed illegal if it continues into nightfall.
“No-knock search warrants are seldom used by law enforcement but when needed are an important tool to protect [officers] and civilians alike,” Jones said.
The legislation also requires police to provide the owner with a copy of the search warrant or give it to an occupant if the owner is not present. If no one is present, the police will need to leave a copy in an easily located area. The rules will only apply to search warrants and not other warrants or other police activity.