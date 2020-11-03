(The Center Square) – Virginians from across the state headed to socially distanced voting locations without major issues Tuesday to vote on the presidential election, other federal races and state ballot initiatives.
No major impediments to voting or long lines have been reported to the state, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. No reports of voter intimidation or harassment have occurred at any polling location.
“So far it’s been a very smooth day throughout the commonwealth,” Piper said.
Some locations saw a surge of voters in the morning before residents went to work, but throughout the middle of the day, many locations saw short lines or no lines at all. Polls close at 7 p.m. throughout the state. As long as a person is in line by 7 p.m., the person will be able to vote.
A poll worker at the Glen Forest voting location in Fairfax County told The Center Square the location saw lines during the morning of about 30 to 50 people, but the process flowed normally despite socially distanced voting booths. Throughout the middle of the day, there were practically no lines, but she anticipated another surge this evening when residents left work.
John Conway, a poll worker at the Lyon Village voting location in Arlington, told The Center Square voting had been smooth and it had been a slow day because a lot of residents already voted early. He said voters have all worn masks, and the location has plenty of personal protective equipment necessary to facilitate safe voting.
Kyree Jones, the chief elections officer at the Courthouse voting location in Arlington, told The Center Square it felt like a normal Election Day. He said the location has a lot of personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer or face masks for people who request it.
The Department of Elections encouraged all residents to wear face masks and provided curbside voting for those who did not want to wear one. However, if a person would rather vote inside in the booth without a face mask, he or she was allowed to do so.
The statewide ballots include the presidential election, the Senate election between incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and challenger Daniel Gade and two ballot initiatives to establish constitutional amendments. Amendment One would establish a bipartisan redistricting commission, and Amendment Two would exempt disabled veterans from paying vehicle property taxes.
Ballots also included candidates for U.S. representative and other local initiatives. Four localities are voting on whether to allow the construction of casinos.
A person can find a voting location on the Virginia Department of Election’s website.