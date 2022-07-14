(The Center Square) – Virginians looking for the best price for hospital services can access a new price transparency tool, which was just launched by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
The Virginia Hospital Price Transparency and Financial Assistance Policies tool provides patients with pricing information for common hospital-based services and procedures. Patients are directed to price estimators, files for 300 shoppable services, a listing of machine-readable files for hospitals, standard charges, and financial assistant policies, according to the association's release.
According to the release, the tool helps patients get information on out-of-pocket costs. However, the information is based on hospital prices and that does not always reflect the total cost for the patient.
“What patients ultimately pay for health care services is based on provider prices as well as the insurance coverage they have,” the release said. “Unfortunately, many Virginians continue to experience a dramatic rise in the cost of deductibles and co-pays required by their health insurance plan.”
The association noted that many hospitals provide discounted or no-cost services for qualifying low-income patients. Information about those opportunities is provided through the tool.
Earlier this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed bipartisan legislation that requires hospitals to provide machine-readable files that contain the standard charges for commonly used services. The legislation also requires hospitals to provide cost estimates for services if the patient requests one.
Virginia’s legislation is built on federal regulations approved under former President Donald Trump’s administration to expand price transparency in hospitals.