(The Center Square) – Economic recessions are usually coupled with fewer jobs and rising unemployment, but the unemployment rate is low and many Virginia businesses are struggling to find workers as the country records two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.
“Many of our folks are continuing to face … a labor shortage,” Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, told The Center Square.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in July and was even lower in the commonwealth, at 2.7%. However, the unemployment rate numbers only factor in people who are looking for work, but do not include those who are out of a job and not searching for one. Although the commonwealth’s unemployment rate is declining, its labor force participation rate was only 63.8% in July and is climbing at a slower rate than unemployment is declining. The participation rate increased by just 1% from the previous year and the total number of employed Virginians is still lower than it was before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ‘labor shortage’ is a labor participation rate issue more than anything,” Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute told The Center Square.
Melvin said most of the businesses in the industry he represents are seeing lower profitability and an increase in labor costs, occupancy costs and operating costs, which have forced many restaurants to raise menu prices. Because the money problems are coupled with the inability to find qualified workers, he said some businesses have been forced to reduce hours of operations and many had to postpone plans for expansion.
A lot of businesses, Melvin said, are trying to “figure it out the best they can.”
“It’s pretty bad, just kind of the situation everyone is facing here,” he added.
Haner said it’s still unclear whether there is a recession, but that the economy is still facing problems.
“At this point it is debatable whether the state is in general recession, but parts of the economy are clearly contracting,” Haner said. “Where the contraction is happening, employment will probably shrink – that’s what a recession does, it throws some people out of work.”
Some economists label a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, which accounts for the current economic situation. However, President Joe Biden’s administration has argued the current economic state does not qualify as a recession because other common factors in recessions, such as a high unemployment rate, are not troubling the country.