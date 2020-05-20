(The Center Square) – An education work group that includes stakeholders from public and private schools and colleges will help guide the process for a safe reopening of Virginia’s education system for the upcoming school year, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.
The work group will include stakeholders from every region of Virginia.
“I am deeply grateful for Virginia’s educators, administrators, school nutrition workers, support staff, parents, and students for the ways they have adapted to new learning environments over the past two months,” Northam said in a statement.
“As we make decisions about the path forward, this panel will help ensure that we are best supporting rural students, English language learners, students of color, and students with special needs,” he said. “School closures have been necessary to protect health and safety, but lost class time has a disproportionate impact on Virginia’s most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged students. That’s why equity will remain at the forefront as we determine when and how we can safely and responsibly return to in-person learning.”
The work group will provide recommendations on how to ensure a continuity of learning from birth to schooling and into the workforce and how to transition to long-term recovery plans that address learning gaps and emotional needs caused by the school closures. The governor plans to provide a roadmap for this process within the coming weeks.
The group includes teachers, superintendents, college presidents, education advocates and others. It will be chaired by Secretary of Education Atif Qarni.
“As we begin to think about how Virginia’s education system can operate in the summer and fall, it is crucial that we have the advice of a diverse, thoughtful group of education leaders,” Qarni said. “This group will use their expertise to guide our approach and help ensure that all voices are heard and all recommendations are made through the lens of equity.”
On March 23, Northam ordered all public schools shut down temporarily as a response to the coronavirus. He later extended the shutdown until the end of the school year.