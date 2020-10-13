(The Center Square) – Tuesday is the last day Virginians can register to vote, but the portal for online registration was down Tuesday morning.
"This morning the Department of Elections was alerted by the Virginia Information Technology Agency that a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center ... was impacting data circuits and virtual private network ... connectivity for multiple Commonwealth agencies," Andrea Gaines, a spokesperson for the department, told The Center Square.
"This has affected the Department’s citizen portal, along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth," Gaines said. "Technicians are on site and working to repair the cut; updates will be provided as work progresses."
Prospective voters still can register with a paper application in person or by mail. A person can print the form from the Department of Elections’ website and mail it in as long as it is postmarked by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Unlike some states, Virginia does not have same-day voter registration.