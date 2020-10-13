(The Center Square) – The Virginia online voter registration portal was down for several hours Tuesday morning on the final day to register, but the portal is now up.
“Thank you everyone for your patience!” the Virginia Department of Elections Tweeted mid-afternoon Tuesday. “The citizen portal is back up, you can go to [the website] to register to vote, update information or check your registration status.”
Thank you everyone for your patience! The citizen portal is back up, you can go to https://t.co/8vK06RBLHl to register to vote, update information or check your registration status.— VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020
The website went down Tuesday morning because of a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center. Technicians repaired the cut to get the website back online.
Tuesday is the last day for Virginians to register to vote for the November election. To be able to vote, residents must submit their registration by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can register online, in person or by printing out and mailing the online form as long as it is postmarked by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Unlike some states, Virginia does not have same-day voter registration on election day.
The Center Square reached out to the Department of Elections to ask whether the deadline to register would be extended because of the complications but has not received a response.
Gov. Ralph Northam was hoping for an extension.
"We are in close contact with [Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring] and remain hopeful that the courts will order an extension of the voter registration deadline due to the outage earlier today," Northam tweeted Tuesday afternoon.