(The Center Square) – To vote in Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election, residents who are not registered to vote or need to update their registration must submit their forms by today.
A person can register in person at a local registrar’s office by 5 p.m. A person can also register through the mail with envelopes postmarked by Oct. 12 or register online by 11:59 at night. If a person fails to submit his documents on time, he will not be eligible to vote. Virginia does not have same-day voter registration on election day.
Any person who is unsure of his registration status can check on the Virginia Department of Elections’s website.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is also approaching: Oct. 22. If a person decides to drop off his absentee ballot in person, he must get it to the general registrar's office or a drop-off location by 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. If a person mails his absentee ballot, it must be postmarked on or before election day and be received by the registrars by noon on the Friday following the Nov. 5 election.
Although election day is three weeks away, early voting has already begun in the commonwealth. The last chance for early voting is Saturday by 5 p.m.
The governor’s race is on the ballot with Terry McAuliffe representing the Democrats, Glenn Youngkin representing the Republicans and Princess Blanding representing the newly formed Liberation Party. Poll averages are showing McAuliffe with a very narrow lead over Youngkin. The polling generally does not include Blanding.
Virginian’s will also cast votes on two other statewide races. The lieutenant governor’s race is between Republican Winsome Sears and Democrat Hala Ayala. The attorney general’s race is between incumbent Democrat Mark Herring and Republican Jason Miyares. Most polls are showing the Democratic candidates with a lead.
All 100 House of Delegates seats will also be on the ballot. Democrats currently have a 55-45 majority in the chamber, which they received after taking control away from Republicans two years ago.