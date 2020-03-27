(The Center Square) – Virginia's unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point from January to February, the Virginia Employment Commission said Friday.
The seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent for February was nearly a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent. The rate is 0.4 percentage points below February 2019's unemployment rate in Virginia.
February's unemployment numbers do not reflect the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Virginia for the week ending March 21 were 46,885, up 44,197 – or 1,633 percent – from the 2,706 claims filed the previous week.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week were a record 3.3 million – up 3 million from the previous week. The total represents the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever. The previous high was 695,000 in October 1982.
The number of people employed in Virginia in February set a record at 4,345,451, nearly 10,000 more than the previous month.
The major industries with the largest employment increases since January were leisure and hospitality services, finance, professional and building services, and manufacturing.
The number of unemployed people decreased by 1,049 between January and February.