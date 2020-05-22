(The Center Square) – Primarily because of restrictions used to try and curtail COVID-19, Virginia’s unemployment rate jumped to 10.6 percent in April, which is about five times the rate it was at the start of the year.
“This is expected as we now have approximately 720,000 people in Virginia who have filed for unemployment, including 44,000 new claims this past week,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.
With the influx of new applicants, Northam said the state has received reports of people struggling to get their benefits. He announced a new call center with 315 employees to help handle the requests more quickly.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate saw a 7.3 percentage points increase from March to April as the labor force shrunk by 3.2 percent with 141,611 fewer workers and 308,629 more unemployed people. The state’s unemployment rate is still lower than the national average, which is 14.7 percent.
Employment numbers in every major industry sector dropped, with the most significant drop in leisure and hospitality, which saw a decline of 161,400 jobs to a new total of 240,800 jobs.
Most of the state has started phase one of reopening, and the commonwealth continues to see a downward trend in the percentage of COVID-19 cases coming back positive, which is the state’s primary benchmark for deciding whether to proceed with an economic reopening. The seven-day moving average for positive COVID-19 tests was 14.7 percent on May 18, which is down from 16.4 percent on May 11.
Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County have not entered phase one. Northam said he will have more updates next week on when these regions will enter phase one and when the rest of Virginia will enter phase two.
Virginia has had 34,950 COVID-19 cases, 4,145 hospitalizations and 1,136 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s most-recent numbers.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 95,533 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.59 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.