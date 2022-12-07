(The Center Square) – The Virginia unemployment insurance trust fund has returned to its pre-pandemic funding levels this month, according to a news release from the Virginia Employment Commission.
After unemployment hikes drained the fund during the pandemic, lawmakers allocated more than a billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset those losses. The balance currently sits at more than $1.4 billion in December. Because of the balance, the $16 per employee fund builder tax will be eliminated in 2023.
“The economic recovery from the pandemic, coupled with actions taken by the Governor and General Assembly to make additional investments into the unemployment insurance trust fund, has resulted in the trust fund returning to pre-pandemic levels and creating stability in the fund,” Carrie Roth, the commissioner of the VEC, said in a statement. “In addition, as a result of budget actions, the $16 per employee fund builder tax is eliminated for calendar year 2023.”
The allocation of additional money helped prevent a tax hike on employers. The unemployment insurance fund is funded primarily through payroll taxes on employers, which is set to automatically increase if necessary to keep the program adequately funded.