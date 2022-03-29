(The Center Square) – Virginia’s unemployment rate saw a small decrease from January to February, but education and health services had job losses over the month, according to numbers from the Virginia Employment Commission.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.2% in February, which was just 0.1% lower than the previous month. The labor force increased by 14,138 jobs and the number of unemployed residents went down by 3,330. The number of employed residents went up by 17,468 and the labor force participation rate, which now stands at 63%, increased by 0.1%.
“Given our current economy and business environment, now is a great time to forge a career and join the workforce in the Commonwealth.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “Although we see an uptick in the labor force participation, my administration is laser focused on continually increasing our labor participation rate.”
Total employment went up in nine of the commonwealth’s 11 major industry sectors. The largest increase was government jobs, which increased by 8,900 and the second largest increase was leisure and hospitality, which saw a rise of 5,000 jobs. Professional and business service jobs went up by 4,800, construction by 2,900 jobs, transportation by 2,800 jobs and miscellaneous jobs by 1,500 jobs. Manufacturing increased by 1,100 jobs, finance by 200 jobs and mining by 100 jobs.
Information had a decrease in 600 jobs, but the larger decrease was seen in education and health services, which lost 5,400 jobs since the previous month. This is a stark difference from January, when education and health services had a gain of 1,300 jobs.
Healthcare has faced workforce challenges since before the pandemic, according to Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. There are more than 9,000 open nursing jobs, 1,100 of which have been open since August 2021 and about 18% of hospitals have recently faced critical staffing shortages.
“VHHA is working with its members, stakeholders, partners, and policymakers to develop strategies and programs addressing health care workforce and staffing challenges that predate the pandemic but have been magnified by the pandemic,” Walker told The Center Square.
During the pandemic, hospitals in the commonwealth faced increased costs for new equipment and other investments, such as personal protective equipment, vaccination sites and ventilators. The hospitals also faced some revenue losses, which was partially caused by patients postponing scheduled surgical procedures and avoiding non-COVID-19 medical care.
“With federal pandemic support receding,” Walker said, “many Virginia hospitals face the prospect of spending more on expenses (including staffing) even as reimbursements remain fixed, patient volumes are still recovering, and additional funding cuts loom on the horizon in the form of the resumption of harmful Medicare sequestration cuts to hospitals that resume at 1 percent from April-June and then increase to 2% in July in Congress does not act to avert them.”
Virginia’s unemployment rate remains more than a half of a percentage point below the national average, which was 3.8% in February.