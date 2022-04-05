(The Center Square) – Some business groups have spoken in favor of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed legislation to suspend the gasoline tax from May to July, but some Democratic lawmakers have approached the plan with skepticism, accusing the governor of political theater.
With the General Assembly’s special session underway, the governor sent lawmakers a proposal to fully suspend the state’s 26.2-cent-per-gallon gas tax for three months. The legislation would pause the tax in May, June and July and then phase the full tax back in during August and September. The bill would also cap the annual adjustment to a maximum of 2% per year, which is meant to protect drivers from a hidden tax increase caused by inflation.
“Virginians need tax relief and its time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals,” Youngkin said in a statement. “With gas prices and inflation squeezing families’ pocket books across Virginia and the nation and with over $1 billion in unanticipated revenue in our transportation fund, the general assembly must act now. Virginia should join numerous other states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, in temporarily suspending the gas tax. Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians.”
A few states have already enacted gas tax holidays to reduce the burden on drivers, including neighboring Maryland. Several states are currently considering similar bills.
The gas tax is deposited into the Commonwealth Transportation Fund, which helps fund transportation maintenance and construction projects. The governor’s office argued that the state can afford the temporary suspension because the fund is projected to be well above its fiscal year forecast in 2022 and 2023. In fiscal 2022, the fund is projected to have more than $671 million in unanticipated revenue and in fiscal 2023, the fund is projected to have more than $457 million in unanticipated revenue.
Del. Tara Durant, R-Stafford, will introduce the legislation in the House of Delegates and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, will introduce the legislation in the Senate.
A gas tax suspension has garnered support from some members of the business community who believe it would partially alleviate rising costs. The National Federation of Independent Business, which is the largest small business association in the country, has voiced support for a gas tax and so has the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.
Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the VRLT, told The Center Square that a gas tax suspension would help some businesses, such as restaurants, save money on delivery costs. He said a gas tax suspension could also lead to more tourism via driving, which he said is the means by which people tend to travel to locations, such as Virginia Beach. Particularly, he said this would be helpful for hotels, especially because some of the months in the proposed suspension cover the summer.
The legislation is getting support from legislative Republicans.
“House Republicans are focused on suspending the gas tax to provide Virginians with immediate relief at the pumps,” Garren Shipley, the communications director for House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, told The Center Square.
Some Democratic lawmakers have approached a gas tax suspension with skepticism, even calling it “political theater” on Youngkin’s part. House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, criticized him for not proposing something during the regular session and not sending it to the legislature until after the House adjourned Monday.
“House Democrats came [into the special session] ready to debate a plan to help Virginians directly, not out of state drivers,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. “The Governor could have acted in the Regular Session last month, he could have acted during Special Session [Monday], but he failed to do so. I am baffled as to why he did not introduce this sooner. Further, the Governor himself says this plan won't guarantee savings to consumers. We need to get savings directly to Virginians.”
In other states, lower gas taxes have trickled down to lower prices at the pump.
Filler-Corn said the governor should trigger the state’s anti-price gouging act, which she said would combat potential price gouging today.
“Rather than offering solutions for struggling Virginians, Governor Youngkin has prioritized political theater yet again,” Filler-Corn said.
As negotiations continue, lawmakers began the special session with no deals and no bills to vote on.