(The Center Square) – Virginia will spend up to $1.5 million of federal coronavirus relief funding to market its COVID-19 contact tracing mobile application COVIDWISE.
The $1.5 million in marketing expenses and the $229,000 it cost to develop and launch the app came from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The app also will cost about $29,000 monthly to operate.
Advertisements for COVIDWISE will run on the internet, TV, print and talk radio, among other formats.
COVIDWISE, which is completely voluntary, allows users to download the app and enable bluetooth to keep track of interactions a person has with other people who have downloaded the app and enabled bluetooth. If a person contracts COVID-19, he or she will be allowed to enter that information into the app with a PIN provided by the Virginia Department of Health, which then will alert people who have been in contact with that person and have notifications turned on.
The app will tell them the day, the amount of time and approximate distance they were around that person. The app will not use GPS or track location.